I Now Engage In Menial Jobs In US ..Actress Doris Simeon

Talented actress Doris Simeon, says despite being a mother of one and in a serious relationship men are still making passes at her and some are still flooding her with messages of interest. The actress who relocated to the United States since 2018 says, she has been doing menial jobs just to survive.

The beautiful actress revealed this in an interview with Kunle Afod, a popular Yoruba actor. Doris who made waves in both English and Yoruba movies said she decided to stay back in the US because that is where her son and his father resides.

So, moving to the US, she had to start life again, which means doing some odd jobs like delivery, personal shopper and working in a saloon just to keep body soul together. Some people recognise her as a popular actress, 'but she is not ashamed to work because bills have to be paid. Currently the actress said she works as a social worker.

"It was not easy starting all over because in this place, only the tough will last. If one is lazy, one will be hungry. People who have been here for 20 to 50 years, don’t find it easy, because with the kind of system they have, one cannot avoid paying bills. If one does not work, one won’t eat, and one won’t be able to pay bills.

This (US) is where my child is with his father, and that is one of the reasons I decided to stay back here. I have been here since 2018, and I really miss home (Nigeria). What I miss most about Nigeria are those street foods, such as roasted yam and corn. I also miss my friends and family.

A lot of men still send me messages on social media to ask about my relationship status. Those who know me, know I don’t like to make a noise about my private life. The fact that I don’t post online does not mean I don’t have a man in my life. I have a man in my life, but I don’t reject gifts," she explained.