Tinubu To Inaugurate Post-Graduate School At OOU As Awujale Celebrates 90th Birthday

President Bola Tinubu is set to mark the 90th birthday and 64th Coronation anniversaries of the Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.





The president is coming to inaugurate the multi-billion Naira School of Governance for Postgraduate and Research Studies in Governance at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.





Born on May 10, 1934, Oba Adetona ascended the throne on April 2, 1960, following a historic letter conveyed to the Local Government Adviser in Ijebu Ode.





Otunba Adekunle Hassan, Chairman of the Anniversaries Central Working Committee of Oba Adetona, highlighted the monarch’s commitment to good governance and education, emphasizing his contributions to retaining educational institutions such as Tai Solarin University of Education.





Oba Adetona’s reign has been marked by significant achievements, including fostering religious harmony and reducing poverty through initiatives like the Ijebu Development Board on Poverty Reduction.





The celebration includes a Jum’at Service and Thanksgiving Church Service on May 3, 2024, followed by the main event on May 10, where President Tinubu will attend various activities including the Annual Oba Adetona Professorial Chair Lecture on Governance, a book presentation, documentary screening, and the commissioning of the School of Governance.





The festivities will culminate in a Civic Reception on May 11 at the Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu Ode, honoring the revered monarch’s legacy and contributions to the Ijebu nation.





He said “the Ijebu Development Board on Poverty Reduction midwives by Awujale Adetona has significantly reduced poverty in Ijebuland. The initiative has become a model not only in the country, but in Nigeria in terms of success, relevance and impact. It is now a multi-billion naira initiative.





“Awujale Adetona is using his sagacity and creative ingenuity to bring the traditional institution in tandem with civilisation.





“The old and fetish practices have been jettisoned in Ijebuland, thus making the institution to be attractive to successful technocrats, professionals, and business moguls of royal lineage”.





“The Ogun State Government keyed into the philosophy of Oba Adetona by taking desirable step to outlaw barbaric practices in the coronation and burial of traditional rulers in the state”.





“For these and many other reasons too numerous to state, we, his subjects have decided to celebrate the twin events of his 64th Coronation anniversary and 90th Birthday Anniversary”.





“On Friday, May 3, 2024 there will be a Jum’at Service at the Ijebu Ode Central Mosque commencing at 1.00p.m; followed by a Thanksgiving Church Service at the Cathedral Church of Our Saviour, Itaolowajoda, Ijebu Ode.





“On Friday, May 10, 2024, the exact date of his 90th Birthday, he would be playing host to the President and Commander inChief of the country, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and numerous country men and women at the Olabisi Onabanjo, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State for the following events: the 2024 edition of the Annual Oba Adetona Professorial Chair Lecture on Governance; a book presentation on Reinventing Governance in Nigeria: The Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Kayode Adetona model; a documentary on the legendary Oba S. K. Adetona; and the Commissioning of the iconic multi-billion naira School of Governance bequeathed to the university for postgraduate studies and research in good governance”.





“The grand finale holds on Saturday, May 11, 2024 when the Ijebu nation would be hosting a Civic Reception in honour of their monarch who is the Ijebu deity at the Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu Ode commencing at 12 noon”.