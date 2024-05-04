How Drunken Police Inspector Cut Off Wife’s Hand Over N20,000

Mrs Hauwa Shagari, a pregnant mother of three young children will not forget Saturday, 27th April 2024 in a hurry. She had woken up and set out for that day’s activities but before that day ended, she was admitted to hospital battling for her life. Her husband, Ibrahim Shagari, a Police Inspector had cut off her wrist and introduced her to a life of disability.

It was gathered that a minor misunderstanding between the couple which bordered on money led to the development and concerned stakeholders are asking for justice for the victim.

Narrating her near-death experience from her hospital bed at the Plateau Specialist Hospital, Mrs. Shagari said she could not believe that what started as a mild disagreement with her drunken husband almost sent her to an early grave.

According to her, “On Saturday, my husband gave me money to cook soup but he later came back and asked that I return the money to him so I initially refused but later gave it to him and he went out. Later that day, he came back with some older men and asked that I give him more money and I told him there was no money because I had cooked food with the money I had.

“He started making trouble and the men tried to stop him but he would not listen so they asked me to go outside. As I stepped out, my husband followed me so I returned to the house and he insisted that I give him some money. Before I knew what was happening, he took a cutlass and started cutting the pawpaw tree I planted in the compound so my son came to report it to me.

“I said if cutting the pawpaw tree would make him happy, he should go ahead. After some time, he came back to me asking if I was talking to him. He said he would deal with me as I was telling him that I was not happy with his behaviour before our children and neighbours. I tried to collect the cutlass from him because from Friday, the previous day to that Saturday, he was very drunk.

“Next, I heard neighbours shouting, he had cut her hand, he had cut her hand. I saw blood and my daughter was crying. I didn’t even know that he had cut my hand, it was the shout and when I checked, I saw the hand in the nearby garden so I went and picked it up. My neighbours used clothes to stop the bleeding and rushed me to the hospital.”

The state Police spokesman, Alfred Alabo said “The man has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.”

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Caroline Darfur, and the State Chairperson, of Gender and Equal Opportunities Commission, Olivia Dazyam have visited the victim in the hospital and the State Police Headquarters, asking the State Commissioner of Police, to ensure justice is done in the matter.

Dafur said, “I wish to condemn in the strongest terms the monstrous act of violence perpetrated against Mrs. Hauwa Shagari by her husband, a Police officer. A woman heavily pregnant for him and the mother of his three children, This heartless and horrifying act has left us all shocked and outraged. No woman deserves to be treated with such cruelty and violence, and it is even more unacceptable that this act was committed by a person sworn to protect and serve – a so-called Police officer…

“As a government, we are committed to ensuring that perpetrators of such acts are held accountable and that victims receive the support and justice they deserve. My Ministry and the Plateau State Gender Commission have begun an investigation into the unfortunate incident and will ensure justice is served.

“On Tuesday, 30th April 2024 we were at the Plateau State Specialist Hospital, Jos where the victim is responding to treatment, I want to assure Mrs. Shagari and her family that we stand with them in this difficult time and will do everything in our power to ensure that justice is served.”

She added: “How does Mrs Shagari overcome the trauma of losing a hand to a man who is supposed to be her shield?

Let me also use this medium to appreciate the Nigeria Police Force, Plateau State Command for swiftly arresting the perpetrator, and we hope they will use the same vigour in concluding the investigation so that justice is fully served, this will also serve as a warning to others that the long arm of the law will spare no one, regardless.”

Olivia Dazyam, the Chairperson of the Gender and Equal Opportunities Commission stressed, “Hauwa, a mother of three is currently seven months pregnant with the fourth child. The Commission is shocked that a man who ought to be a protector of not only his spouse but the generality of society has turned out to be a violator of the very law he swore to uphold.





“The Commission is calling on the Nigeria Police Force in Plateau State to rise above parochial sentiments and ensure the perpetrator faces the full wrath of the law. The Commission also wants the Police to note that the entire State is watching to see their reaction to this and other incidents of violations perpetrated by some men of the Force and the people of Plateau State are looking up to the law enforcement agency to do the needful and acquire justice for the oppressed.”

The Inspector was attached to a special squad known as SWAT. He was on special duty to the Bokkos and Mangu axis and only came back for a change in deployment and decided to go home to see his family.

The investigation has gone very far and he confessed to the crime, he was tried in the orderly room and some punishments have been recommended and sent to the AIG Zone 4 which has the power to review.

The Inspector has spent over 20 years as a Policeman and has taken training in emotional intelligence.

The State Commissioner of Police and the Police Officers Wives Association went to the hospital to see the woman. What he did is a big blow to the image of the Police.