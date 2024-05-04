Nollywood Actress, Shan George Cries Out After N3.6m Was Stolen From Her Zenith Bank Account

Veteran Nigerian actress, Shan George, has raised alarm after discovering that all the funds totaling N3.6 million in her Zenith bank account were mysteriously wiped out.

Taking to her Instagram page, the distraught actress shared screenshots as evidence of the fraudulent activity, pleading for assistance from her followers and notable media personalities. In her initial post, Shan George expressed her distress, writing, “I need help cos I’m dy!ng. This person has just cleared my account. Pls my pple, everyone pls help. Pls Zenith Bank, Reverse it. I can’t access my app. I’m De@D Oga Jim Ovia.”

Accompanying the post was a screenshot of the transaction details showing the depletion of her account balance.

In a subsequent video post, Shan George elaborated on the situation, lamenting her current financial predicament and expressing concern for her children’s welfare.

“I’m left koboless right now, wetin I go eat wit my children . @zenithbankplc @opay.ng please help me, my account at zenith has been wipped clean just now, paid into Opay. Pls help me reverse it. Opay customer’s name Cecilia Chisgoziem Okoro.Pls refund my money. ,” she captioned the video.