Revealed: Identity Of Young Lady Whose Corpse Was Found By Roadside In Abuja

Tributes have been pouring in for a lady whose body was found by the roadside at Mpape Junction in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Friday.

Residents woke up to find the lifeless body on a corner of the major road.

Leaves were used to cover her body while a crowd of onlookers gathered nearby as seen in a video which trended online.



The identity of the victim was unknown until social media users trooped to her Facebook wall to comment.

She was identified as Kandoon Louisa Lornumbe, a native of Benue State.

In a video, which she posted three days ago, the deceased was seen in a very lively mood as music blared from the background.

Paying tribute to her, DrPrincess Tehilah Rach, a Facebook user, said: “I am still wondering what would make a human raise a finger on such beauty. This is so touching and sad😢”

Ujah Betty wrote: “Just Omo 💔 Make God grant you rest 🙏🏽 Quiet unfortunate”

CKN NEWS

