Gov Eno Celebrates Journalists On World Press Freedom Day





Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has joined other leaders all over the world to celebrate journalists on the 2024 “World Press Freedom Day”.





In a message of solidarity released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Eno, thanked the media for the “robust relationship we have enjoyed since my inauguration almost a year ago.





“You have bought into our ARISE vision and have consequently reflected that faith and belief in your reportage.





“We appreciate constructive criticism and your capacity to draw our attention to issues of public good, which is the core responsibility of your noble profession.





“We will continue to work with you, as we galvanize our people to Arise and shine, propelled by the ennobling spirit of unity, brotherhood, and onerous of thoughts and values.





“We completely align with the Sub-Theme of this year’s event “Navigating the Press Freedom Through Unity in Cultural Diversity”. That is why we promote the spirit of bipartisanship in our engagements.





“Once again, I wish you all a happy World Press Freedom Day, 2024”!