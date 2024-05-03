Jusmen 105.7 FM Hits The Airwaves, Bringing Unique Programming Format To Lagos

Are you ready to turn up the volume of your radio? Bliss Broadcasting Ltd is happy to introduce Jusmen 105.7 FM, its newest offering and what is set to become the most exciting radio station on the block.

In a statement from Bliss Broadcasting Ltd, owners & operators of Jusmen 105.7 FM, the company says it is proud to announce the formal introduction of the radio station which they say brings the best of hip hop, Afrobeats and RnB to Lagos.

Starting May 1, Radio Jusmen will broadcast 24/7 on 105.7 FM, offering a unique blend of music across eras. The station is designed to be the bridge between today's Gen X-ers - Millenials and the GenZs.

We are bringing together an amazing "bridge” of generations of radio listeners who are very big on the music they love and those they share their fun moments with. These generations comprise over 85% percent of the Lagos population as well as the radio listening audience.

"We're thrilled to bring this new energy to the airwaves," said Jonathan James Lyamgohn (king-James), President/CEO of Radio Jusmen 105.7 FM. "Our team of very young radio people, is very passionate about music and committed to providing a platform for the listener and artists to each enjoy themselves and thrive, hence our tag line; GREAT MUSIC, GREAT FRIENDS!”

According to the Content & Creative Director of Radio Jusmen, Osato Edokpayi (popularly known as EDK); “We just simply can't wait for our listener to experience the vibe we have been cooking all these while”. He further states that, “the team is young, ambitious, talented and fully committed to showcase an amplified dimension to doing radio”.

Jusmen 105.7 FM will feature a dynamic lineup of day part shows which will include:

* THE MORNING FIX, *THE GRIND, *UPSIDE, *THE RUSH, *MUSIC CAFÉ, *LAGOS JUMP, *JAM JAM WEEKEND, *OG’s WEEKEND

Jusmen 105.7 FM can also be listened to via online streaming on the station’s website, www.radiojusmen.com . The station’s web app for phones and desktops can also be downloaded here. Radio Jusmen is also available on various leading radio streaming aggregators like TuneIn, radio garden and Simple Radio apps. The station is @radiojusmen on all social media platforms.

According to the station’s management, Radio Jusmen 105.7 FM kicked started its breakfast show THE MORNING FIX on May 1 and other events are lined up to follow.

Contact:

Jonathan James Lyamgohn

President/CEO

Jusmen 105.7 FM, Lagos

info@radiojusmen.com

+2348143957075