Gov Abba Yusuf Attributes Peace In Kano To Synergy Among Security Agencies

The relative peace and tranquility being experienced across Kano State is majorly due to the joint efforts of all the security agencies in the State. The troops of 455 Base Services Group (BSG), Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Kano have been part of this success story, having been serving as part of the security Joint Task Force operating in the State. This much was stated by the Executive Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, when the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, paid him a courtesy call at his Office on Thursday, 2 May 2024. Speaking further, Governor Kabir commended the NAF for its efforts, alongside other security agencies, at containing the security challenges of insurgency, terrorism, kidnapping and banditry that have particularly bedeviled the northern part of Nigeria. He then assured the CAS that, in view of the constraints of fundings being experienced by the various security agencies, he would continue to support the NAF units in Kano as they synergize with other security agencies to checkmate the activities of criminals in the State.





Air Marshal Abubakar also paid a courtesy call to the Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, who traced the history of the long and cordial relationship that has existed between the NAF and Kano State. He also revealed that he has maintained keen interest on the monumental strides of the NAF in curtailing the activities of criminal elements in the entire country through the effective utilization of air power. He then praised the CAS for the discipline and professionalism he has brought to bear in the execution of his responsibility while assuring him of the support of the Emirate in the discharge of his duty.





Responding to the Governor, Air Marshal Abubakar praised him for his unwavering commitment to security, economic growth, and social development as well as his commitment towards a Kano State that exemplify a shining example of peace, progress and tranquility. He also went on to appreciate the Governor for his immense support to the NAF which has contributed significantly to ongoing operations and the attainment of its mandate as it strives to ensure the State and the entire country is peaceful, safe, and secured for economic activities to thrive.





While at the Emir of Kano’s Palace, Air Marshal Abubakar informed the Emir that he would continue to value the strong bond the NAF shares with traditional institutions in the country, as they serve as the bridge between their subjects and the military. He also assured him of NAF’s continued collaboration with the Emirate Council in the socio-economic and cultural development of the State.



