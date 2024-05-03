Children, Pregnant Woman, Others Killed In Ebonyi Community

At least 11 persons including children, mothers were killed on Wednesday when suspected armed men said to be warlords attacked the residents of Inikiri Effium community in Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi State.

Ezza Effium and Effium community of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State have been at war since January 2021 leading to loss of lives and destruction of property worth billions of Naira in the State.

According to report, the victims of this latest attack include children between the ages of 2 and 12 years as well as a pregnant woman who were massacred by the armed persons who invaded the community.

The gunmen were said to have invaded the community at about 2 pm and shot sporadically till 6 pm without a challenge from the soldiers stationed in the area.

Speaking on the matter, a resident who hails from the community urged Ebonyi State government to arrest the leaders of the community.

According to him, "just yesterday, they attacked Inikiri Umuezeoka where they massacre children, old men and women and burnt down every structure within their reach including Amurt."

"This is unbecoming and Ebonyi State government should arrest their leaders."

"It's now obvious that Uffiom never wanted peace."

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Joshua Ukandu said he has not received any information on the incident.





Source : Wisdom Nwedene, Abakaliki