FG Sues Governors Over Alleged Misconduct In Local Govt Affairs.

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The  Federal Government has dragged governors of the 36 states before the Supreme Court over alleged misconduct in the affairs of the local government 

The Attorney General of the Federation on behalf of the federal government instituted the court action against the governors primarily seeking full autonomy for local governments as third tiers of government in the country.

The AGF is praying to the Apex Court for an order prohibiting State Governors from the unilateral, arbitrary and unlawful dissolution of democratically elected local government leaders for local governments.

In the originating summons the AGF is also praying to the Supreme Court for an order permitting the funds standing in the credits of local governments to be directly channelled to them from the Federation Account in line with the provisions of the Constitution as against the alleged unlawful joint accounts created by governors.

He also sought an order from the Apex Court stopping governors from constituting  Caretaker Committees to run the affairs of local governments as against the Constitutionally recognized and guaranteed democratic system.

Besides, the federal government applied for an order of injunction restraining the governors, their agents and privies from receiving, spending or tampering with funds released from the Federation Account for the benefit of local governments when no democratically elected local government system is put in place in the states.

The Governors were sued through their respective State Attorneys General.

The suit is predicated on 27 grounds among which are that the Nigeria Federation is a creation of the 1999 Constitution with the President as Head of the Federal Executive arm of the Federation and has sworn to uphold and give effects to the provisions of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has fixed Thursday, May 30 for a hearing of the suit.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال