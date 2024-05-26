Deposed Emir Of Bichi Speaks Days After Kano Govt Action

BICHI EMIRATE

Appreciation to the Judiciary and Security Agencies.

The First Class Emirate, of Bichi, wish to express our deepest appreciation to the judiciary and security agencies for their steadfast commitment to upholding the constitution and the rule of law.

We commend the judiciary for their courageous interpretation of the constitution, which has ensured that the principles of democracy and separation of powers are respected in Kano State. You have indeed demonstrated a strong commitment to justice and the protection of the rights of all citizens, and we are grateful for your service.

We also appreciate the security agencies for their professionalism and dedication to maintaining peace and order in the state, despite the challenges posed by the recent political developments. Your tireless efforts have ensured that our people can live in peace and security, and we are deeply grateful for your sacrifices.

We are grateful for the independence and impartiality displayed by the judiciary and security agencies, which has helped to strengthen our democracy and ensure that the rights and dignity of all citizens are protected.

The people and indeed leaders of the Bichi Emirates have endured the onslaught on their rights to this Emirate, and the actions of the judiciary and security agencies have averted the breakdown of law and order in Bichi Emirates in particular and by extension the other four Emirates.

There is no gainsaying that all the Emirates have witnessed tremendous progress in infrastructural and socioeconomic development in the last eight years and upon no fault of any of the emirs these unpopular decisions were taken by the State Assembly and the executive arms of the Government of Kano State.

All these have demonstrated that President Asiwaju Bola Ahmad Tinubu is a Democrat who believes in justice and fairness and a statesman who believes in a better and renewed Nigeria.

Thank you all for your service and commitment to the people of Kano State and Nigerians as a whole. We look forward to continuing to work with you to build a better future for our people and our country, Nigeria.





Bichi Emirate Stakeholders,

1. Mal Bello Salisu

2. Alh Uba Kunchi

3. Alh Sule Mu'azu Kunchi

4. Mal Muhammad Garba Yusuf

5. Alh Mudassir Ado Kunchi

6. Alh Tukur Sani Kwa

7. Mal Kabiru Muhammad

8. Alh Musa Zangon Mata

9. Sani Alasan Dawaki

10. Alh Ado Rabiu Danbayero

11. Alh Mohd Abba Danbatta

12. Alh Yahaya Nuhu

13. Alh Magaji Sani Maidaji

14. Alh Ibrahim Nuhu Amasaye

15. Alh Muntari Sale

16. Alh Danasabe Makoɗa

17. Alh Rabiu Abubakar Makoɗa

18. Mal Yusuf Yusuf Lawan

19. Alh Suleiman Ahmed Auwal

20. Hon Ibrahim Damisawa

21. Alh Babangida Mansur Kunya

22. Alh Murtala Rufa'i

23. Mal Musa Mai Azara

24. Alh Muhd Sani Gadanya

25. 18.Alh Ibrahim Zakari Bagwai

26. Alh Muhammad Inuwa Dabgaɗa

27. Alh Lawan Safiyanu Gogori

28. Alh Sunusi Nassarawa

29. Alh Jibirin Harbau

30. Alh Hamza Tsanyawa

31. Alh Nura 'Yanchibi

32. Alh Farouk 'Yanganau

33. Alh Inusa Yusha'u Tsanyawa

34. Gwani Abdullahi Dangwani

35. Comrd Aminu Abdurrahman

36. Eng Bello Gambo Bichi

37. Barr Imam Ghazali Umar

38. Alh Aminu Abdulhamid

39. Alh Bello Gambo Gogori