Breaking : Abuja-Bound Train Derails In Kaduna ( Pictures)

byCKN NEWS -
A train from Kaduna heading for Abuja has derailed at Jere, Kaduna, an hour after commencing its journey on Sunday.

CKNNews gathered that the train which had dozens of passengers on board departed Kaduna around 8:05 am.

Three carriages were reported to have skidded off the tracks.

Security personnel, including the Nigeria Police and Army, were present at the site to provide support.





The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) said some of its personnel had been dispatched to investigate.

”NSIB is aware of a derailment of an Abuja-bound train from Kaduna which occurred halfway into the journey at Jere.”

”A go team has been deployed to the site of the accident,” the statement read.

But the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has yet to comment on the incident.


