Cyberbullying : Former MFM Top Singer Regains Freedom After 73 Days In Custody

After 73 days days in police and prison custody , former MFM top singer , Ayotunde Richard regains freedom today .

On  Friday , May 17 2024, Hon Justice Allagoa of the Federal High Court  Ikoyi Lagos  trying him  on a   17 count charge of conspiracy, cyber stalking etc signed a warrant of release freeing him from custody of the  Correctional Centre , Ikoyi Lagos  where he had been held  The court had earlier granted him bail on April 24 2024.

 However another related CHARGE  of cyber stalking had been preferred against him by the State of Lagos  before Hon Justice Adesanya of the Lagos High Court and which Court had issued a reproduction  warrant  to the  Cenre to bring him before it on Monday 20th ,May  2024 . 

 The Centre in the circumstances held on to him but reproduced him today before Adesanya J  for arraignment 

Release came today  upon an oral application by his lawyer Adesina Ogunlana for that . First, the arraignment  could not happen as by inadvertence, the  Prosecution was not with the case file . 

Second,by mutual understanding , the Prosecution graciously  did not oppose the application . 

His lawyer thanked  Dr Babajide Martins,  DPP Lagos as represented by his learned subordinate in court , whose name he cannot immediately recall, our immense gratitude 

 He also thanked the kind and compassionate indulgence of the honourable court which apparently relied on its inherent powers to favourably consider  my application and released him to counsel .

Matter is adjourned till 6th June 2024 for arraignment . Bail application already filed .

The accused was arraigned for cyberbullying the General Overseer of Mountain Of Fire Ministry Dr Olukoya

