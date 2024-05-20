Cyberbullying : Former MFM Top Singer Regains Freedom After 73 Days In Custody





After 73 days days in police and prison custody , former MFM top singer , Ayotunde Richard regains freedom today .

On Friday , May 17 2024, Hon Justice Allagoa of the Federal High Court Ikoyi Lagos trying him on a 17 count charge of conspiracy, cyber stalking etc signed a warrant of release freeing him from custody of the Correctional Centre , Ikoyi Lagos where he had been held The court had earlier granted him bail on April 24 2024.

However another related CHARGE of cyber stalking had been preferred against him by the State of Lagos before Hon Justice Adesanya of the Lagos High Court and which Court had issued a reproduction warrant to the Cenre to bring him before it on Monday 20th ,May 2024 .

The Centre in the circumstances held on to him but reproduced him today before Adesanya J for arraignment

Release came today upon an oral application by his lawyer Adesina Ogunlana for that . First, the arraignment could not happen as by inadvertence, the Prosecution was not with the case file .

Second,by mutual understanding , the Prosecution graciously did not oppose the application .

His lawyer thanked Dr Babajide Martins, DPP Lagos as represented by his learned subordinate in court , whose name he cannot immediately recall, our immense gratitude

He also thanked the kind and compassionate indulgence of the honourable court which apparently relied on its inherent powers to favourably consider my application and released him to counsel .

Matter is adjourned till 6th June 2024 for arraignment . Bail application already filed .

The accused was arraigned for cyberbullying the General Overseer of Mountain Of Fire Ministry Dr Olukoya