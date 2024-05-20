Body Of Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi Killed In Helicopter Crash Recovered

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is also confirmed to have died in Sunday's crash in north-western Iran.





Here is the latest news about the Iranian President and the crashed helicopter ¹:

- *Death of the President*: Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian have died in a helicopter crash.

- *Helicopter Crash*: A total of nine people, including a provincial governor, were on board when the aircraft went down in northern Iran’s East Azerbaijan province. They all are believed to be dead.

- *Cause of Crash*: The cause of the crash is not yet known, but it is believed to be due to bad weather conditions.





The weather was bad and bc of the sanctions they don't have equipment to maintain weather forecasting. Their helicopters and planes are maintained and serviced internally by not so expert engineers. They should do something about the sanctions or better still they should stop using their ill maintained planes.





The late President was groomed by the Supreme Leader . The Supreme leader did not allow popular candidates to contest with the late President.





Technically, the late President was Prime Minister reporting to the Supreme Leader. The title President is abnormal. The most powerful is the Supreme Leader and was never elected.





Iranians are the former Persians and Medes in the Ancient History. They are not Arabs but they are 100% Shiite Muslims. Very militants they raised El Zaki Zaki of Nigeria.





The late President was a HARDLINER that is no mercy if you disobeyed the Shari'a. The Supreme Leader may have a rethink or have mercy, but the late President no de hear word. He was projected to succeed the Supreme Leader.





Iran should do something to end her international isolation.





The late President's body is recovered as seen in the second picture.