Assault On Soldiers: Military Shut Down Massive Banex Shopping Complex Abuja

Officers of the Nigeria Army have shut down Banex Plaza, a shopping complex located in the Wuse 2 area of the Abuja, following attacks on some soldiers over the weekend.

A trader at the nearby Emab Plaza, Mr Somto, confirmed this to our correspondent via phone call on Monday.

“Yes, Banex is locked down. We are not affected by it though. Some men of the Army are here”, he said.

Another shop owner, who runs an Apple Products store, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, also confirmed the development, adding that traders are still in talks with the Army.

“No, we are not open. You know because of the issue that happened, the Army has locked down the place. At each gate of Banex now, there is a Hilux vehicle, Army Hilux. They won’t even let you cross the place.

“But maybe between tomorrow and next, it will be open, we don’t know. We are still on it, having meetings with them,” he said

CKNNews reports that the FCT Police Command on Saturday, deployed officers of the Intelligence Response Team to the area after a conflict ensued between traders and some soldiers on Saturday.

A viral video seen on X showed a multitude of civilians overpowering some soldiers during a free-for-all fight at Banex.

The FCT Police Command, in a statement by its spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, later on Saturday night, said the police had restored peace in the affected area, adding that a buyer had gone with four soldiers to demand a refund, after the purchased phone developed faults, which the shop owner resisted.

“This action resulted in a confrontation and squabble with the military personnel. This development led some irate mobs to attack the military personnel which led to an uproar in the environs”, the statement read.

Meanwhile, personnel of the Nigeria Army, in a reprisal, reportedly stormed the plaza on Saturday evening, beating passersby and manning guards, while a circulating video also showed the soldiers punishing some individuals.



