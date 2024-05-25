Breaking: Tension As Deposed Emir Returns To Kano , Set To Forcefully Take Over Throne.. Gov Yusuf Orders His Arrest

Kano state governor, Abba Yusuf, has ordered the immediate arrest of the deposed 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, for creating tension in the state.

In a statement released today May 25, the spokesperson to the governor, Sanusi Bature, noted that the deposed Emir was smuggled into Kano in an attempt to forcefully return to the palace two days after his removal by the governor.

According to the State government, the new Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, had arrived at the palace in the company of the governor, the deputy governor, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, and other top government functionaries at about 1:00am on Saturday.

“As the Chief Security Officer of the State, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has directed the Commissioner of Police to arrest the deposed Emir with immediate effect for disturbing public peace and attempting to destroy the relative peace the state enjoys,” the statement reads in part

Ado Bayero was seen arriving the State in a motorcade surrounded by security agents who were leading him with thousands of his supporters to the palace

The situation as at the time of this report is tensed as the reappointed Emir Sanusi Muhammed Lamido is already in the palace