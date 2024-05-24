Sanwo-Olu, Cabinet Members Pay Condolences To Obasa Over Father’s Death

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, paid condolence visit to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, over the death of his beloved father, Alhaji Sulaiman Obasa.





Governor Sanwo-Olu was accompanied by the Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Barr. (Mrs.) Abimbola Salu-Hudeyin; Head of Service, Mr. Olabode Agoro; Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde; and other members of the State Executive Council.

Sanwo-Olu and his cabinet members, during the visit to Obasa’s residence in the Agege area of Lagos, presented a condolence letter to the Speaker and his family on behalf of the Lagos State Government.

Alhaji Sulaiman Obasa, a businessman with an interest in transportation, oil and gas, died early Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at the age of 83 and was laid to rest that day according to Islamic rites.

Speaking during the condolence visit, Governor Sanwo-Olu said, “We are here to commiserate with you (Obasa) on behalf of the cabinet and the entire people of Lagos State.

“This period has been difficult for all of us in Lagos State in one form or another.

“Losing one’s parent is a very difficult experience, but we are consoled by the fact that Alhaji Sulaiman Obasa lived a fulfilled life and brought forth good children who are carrying on his legacy.

“I pray that God will be with you and the entire Obasa family. God will uphold us, and everything we are doing will be to the benefit of Lagos State and the residents of the State.”