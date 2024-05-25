Revealed : How Deposed Emir Was Provided Two Jets , Soldiers And Ferried Back To Kano

Some soldiers have arrived the mini-palace of Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, who was dethroned by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Thursday.

While signing the repealed Kano Emirates Council Law, Yusuf gave the sacked Emirs 48 hours to vacate their palaces and hand over.

Reports have it that while the other Emirs – Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero (Bichi), Alhaji Kabiru Muhammad Inuwa (Rano), Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar II (Karaye) and Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir (Gaya), complied with the directive, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero (Kano), returned to the ancient city, on Saturday.

The aircraft which conveyed the monarch touched down at the Aminu Kano International airport at 4:30am.

He was immediately thronged by his supporters, who were chanting a verse from Surah Al-Fatihah in the Holy Quoran.

“You (alone) we worship, and you (alone) we ask for help (for each and everything).”

While some others were saying, “God the Almighty will kill your enemies.”

He later observed Subhi (dawn prayer) at the airport after which he made his way to the mini-palace at Nassarawa.

Responding to the action of Ado Bayero, Governor Yusuf had ordered his immediate arrest, saying he was creating tension in the state.

In a statement, which Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, his spokesperson, issued on his behalf, Yusuf said Ado Bayero was smuggled into Kano in an attempt to forcefully return to the palace two days after being deposed.

It was observed that a team of soldiers moved into the palace at Nasarawa, where the 15th Emir is, after the order of the governor.

Although security operatives accompanied Ado Bayero from the airport to the mini-palace, it is unclear why more troops were deployed.

Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, Deputy Governor of Kano, had accused the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, of facilitating the return of the dethroned Emir.

Gwarzo, in a short video interview at Emir’s palace in Gidan Rumfa, where Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, is holding forth, alleged that the NSA released two jets to bring Ado Bayero to Kano

He said, “The National Security Adviser gave two jets to bring the dethroned emir to Kano and to bring him to the place. We don’t understood their intention.”