Breaking: Suicide Bomber Arrested In Bank Premises

A yet-to-be-identified man has been apprehended for possessing a bomb on the premises of a bank in Dadin Kowa town in the Jos South area of Plateau State.

It was gathered that immediately it was discovered that a bomb was in the suspect’s possession, an alarm was raised, and he was quickly pinned down to avert a tragedy.

According to a post by security analyst Zagazola Makama on X on Tuesday, the vigilante security at the bank prevented the attack when they spotted the suspect.

Upset by the development, an angry mob descended on the suspect and reportedly demanded that he should be killed.

The suspect was later handed over to the police for proper investigation.

A picture attached to Makama’s post showed that the bomb was strapped around the suspect’s belly.

It is, however, unclear if the suspect had been linked to any terrorist organisation in the country.

More details later



