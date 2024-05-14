Bandits Ambush Cement Company Staff Bus, Kidnap Dozens In Violent Attack

An unspecified number of  workers of a popular Cement company were whisked away on Monday evening, after after bandits attacked their staff bus and shot many.

According to a report report, the workers were returning from work when they were ambushed by suspected bandits at Okpella in Edo, a town near Okene (Kogi state).

Witnesses said it was unclear how many people were wounded or the severity as of Monday evening.

“Other people are in the bush. My colleague has bullet wounds. A coaster bus filled with staff was attacked at Okpella. Kidnappers,” a witness said. “They kidnapped our whole staff bus. Kidnappers took our staff.”

Michael Odofin, a spokesperson for Okpella Cement Plc, confirmed the attack and abduction.

“I cannot give any details right now. The attack is still fresh. We have no one killed,” said Mr Odofin.

