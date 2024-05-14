Terrorists Kill 5 Soldiers, Many Villagers In Katsina





Terrorists have attacked a military camp in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, killed five soldiers and injured 11 others on Sunday.

It ws gathered that the terrorists also killed some civilians yesterday at Yarmalamai village.

Premium Times quoted a military internal memo which stated that the incident occurred at about 2pm on Sunday.

The memo said over 200 terrorists armed with sophisticated weapons and led by a terrorism kingpin, Ado Aleiru, attacked the military camp situated at the village of Yar Malamai.

A member of a vigilante group, Aliyu Tukur, was also killed in the attack.

The memo stated: “Terrorist attack on military camp causing grievous hurt and death of military personnel.

“On receipt of the information, Supol Faskari, proceeded to the scene with his team and engaged the bandits on a gun battle as reinforcement (of) Air Components were also called upon and responded promptly.

“The battle lasted for over two hours after intervention from the Air Force; sadly five soldiers and one vigilante by name Aliyu Tukur, 30 years (old), of the same address, lost their lives.

“Eleven soldiers sustained different degrees of gunshot injuries, all the injured were rushed to hospital by the military, all the corpses were also removed.

“The attack led to the withdrawal of all the remaining military personnel from the village to a nearby camp 25 kilometres away situated at Ali Kere village due to heavy casualty recorded.

“The bandits also suffered heavy casualties but have succeeded in removing them away from the scene (sic). Residents of the area are currently migrating

“Investigation has commenced further development would be communicated above for your information, please.”

A credible source in the state told Daily Trust yesterday that the incident was a clash between the soldiers and the terrorists near a military camp in Faskari Local Government Area.

He said the soldiers were escorting residents of Yarmalamai village, “who were unable to move without military escort due to security concerns.”

He said: “Suspecting each other as threats, both groups engaged in gunfire, resulting in casualties. Tragically, five soldiers lost their lives and others sustained injuries.

“The following day, the terrorists returned to Yarmalamai village, setting houses ablaze and causing casualties, though the exact number is yet to be confirmed,” the source said.

The military high command in Abuja could not be reached for comments last night as calls to the mobile phone of the Director, Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba depicted “not reachable”.

Buba, a Major-General, was yet to respond to the WhatsApp message sent to him.

In the same vein, the spokesman of Nigerian Army, Onyema Nwachukwu, did not also reply a WhatsApp message sent to him.

Our correspondent reports that over the years, the affected areas have faced series of attacks by bandits, and farming and other economic activities have been affected.

However, of recent, combined security forces with support of aerial reconnaissance have killed many terrorists in different parts of Katsina, with locals hoping to access their farms this rainy season.

Besides Katsina, other states in the North West like Zamfara, Kaduna, Sokoto, and Kebbi are also facing security challenges.



