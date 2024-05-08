Breaking: Pro-Fubara Lawmakers Elect New Speaker In Rivers

A new factional Speaker has emerged in the Rivers State House of Assembly in person of Victor Jumbo.

Jombo is among the four lawmakers loyal to the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara since the political crisis that rocked the state started.

The former factional Speaker, Edison Ehie, who was the leader of the pro-Fubara lawmakers, later resigned membership of the Assembly after President Bola Tinubu’s intervention to broker peace in the feud between Fubara and his estranged political godfather, Nyesom Wike, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Ehie was later appointed Chief of Staff, Rivers State Government House, by Fubara.

Jumbo is the member representing Bonny Constituency in the state House of Assembly.

A source in the Government House, Port Harcourt, familiar with the development, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, confirmed the development on the telephone.

He stated, “Yes, I can confirm to you that Hon Victor Oko Jumbo has just emerged as the new Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“His colleagues elected him during their sitting in Port Harcourt this afternoon. That is all I can say for now.”

Video : Factional Speaker Speaking To The Media After His Inauguration Today

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/vYtVYsuVaeK4gyte/?mibextid=oFDknk

