Nigerian Man Accepts To Be Buried Alive For 24 Hours , Spent 8 Hrs Already

A Nigerian man who identifies as Young C has embarked on a challenge to be buried alive in a coffin for 24 hours.

He made this known in a series of posts on his Instagram page on Wednesday, stating that the stunt was genuine and not a hoax.

He announced his intention to broadcast live footage from the coffin at night.

Sharing a video on his Instagram account on Wednesday, he said, "I am going to be spending the next 24 hours buried in this casket. Guys, this is real, not fake.

"And the most amazing part is that I am going to go live by night."

In a subsequent update, Young C revealed that he had been buried for over 8 hours and was experiencing physical discomfort, including excessive sweating.

In an update on Wednesday evening, he said in part, "Guys, I have been buried alive for over 8 hours now. For those of you who saw my first video, I have been down here. As you can see, my camera is still rolling, and I have my light down there, I am sweating, guys."



