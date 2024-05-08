EFCC Arraigns Former Court Registrar For Diverting N3.8m, Forgery

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is set to arraign a former registrar of Zamfara State Upper Sharia Court 1 Gusau, Abubakar Garba Dandare before Justice Bello Shinkafi of Zamfara State High Court sitting in Gusau.

Dandare is being arraigned on two count charges bordering on diversion of N3.8m belonging to a late businessman, Alhaji Ladan Mada, and forgery of the signature of his next of kin, Aminu Mada on the Court Cash Deposit Register.

In a court case number ZMJ/GS/13C/2024 brought by the EFCC, Dandare was accused of diverting N3,837,634.46, a retention fee paid by Zamfara State Ministry of Finance, for the family of late Alhaji Ladan Mada on the 4th of December 2012, while serving as the Registrar of Upper Sharia Court 1, Samara Gusau, Zamfara State.

He was also accused of forging the signature of one Aminu Mada, the next of kin of late Alhaji Mada on the Court Cash Deposit Register of the Upper Sharia Court 1, Samaru Gusau, Zamfara State, with the intention to part with sum of N3,837,634.46 belonging to late Alhaji Mada.

According to EFCC, the suspect committed the offence of Criminal Breach of Trust contrary to sections 311 of the Penal Code CAP 89 Laws of Northern Nigeria 1963, and punishable under section 312 of the same law.