Benin Royal Family Suspends Ex Deputy Vice Chancellor Akenzua As High Chief

The rift between Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, and the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, over the return of stolen artefacts and balkanisation of Benin Kingdom deepened yesterday, with the Benin Royal Family suspending one of the rebellious Enigie (Dukes), Prof. Gregeory Akenzua. Akenzua and one other were earlier suspended by Benin Traditional Council (BTC).

Prof. Akenzua, an ex-Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), is a younger brother to Oba Erediauwa, father of the reigning Oba of Benin.

Members of the Benin royal family, consisting of the descendants of Oba Ovonramwen, Oba Eweka, Oba Akenzua II, Oba Erediauwa and others, while addressing a news conference yesterday in Benin, reiterated that Prof. Akenzua, against all entreaties, chose to challenge the Benin traditional institution in court, contrary to Benin customs and tradition, as well as the core values of the Benin royal family.

The leader, Prince George Eweka, said: “Prof. Gregory Akenzua betrayed the core values of respect for the Benin customs and tradition, devotion and submission to the customary hierarchy of the Benin Kingdom, and respect for customary arbitration process. Instead, he chose the path of rebellion.

“The Oba of Benin occupies a unique position as the father of every member of the Benin Royal Family, irrespective of age. We gave ample opportunities to Prof. Akenzua to retrace his steps, and return to the path of honour and dignity, but he rejected the offers.

“After a careful review of the facts, the family has decided to suspend Prof. Akenzua from the Benin Royal Family, for his rebellion against the Benin Traditional Institution. He is no longer to participate in any activity connected with the Benin Royal Family.

“All members of the Benin Royal Family are strongly directed not to relate, associate or engage with Prof. Akenzua, for as long as he remains suspended from the family.”

Prof. Akenzua said he could not react as at last night because he was in Lagos for an undisclosed engagement.



