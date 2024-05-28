Jimoh Ibrahim Bows To Pressure , Withdraws Suit Against APC, Gov Aiyedatiwa..Ajulo Reacts

The senator representing Ondo South at the National Assembly and governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jimoh Ibrahim, has withdrawn his suit challenging the emergence of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as candidate of the party ahead of the November 16 election in the state.

Addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, Ibrahim said his decision followed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s intervention.

Ibrahim in his speech titled: “Presidential intervention and notice of withdrawal suit No. FHC /ABJ/ CS/588/2024,” said Tinubu Met with him over the matter.

He said, “The President called me, had a meeting with me, and assured me that he will as the leader of the party improve on internal democracy within our party, and I will need to withdraw the case to enable him to chart a way forward.

“The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, earlier visited my Asokoro residence for several hours after another unsuccessful visit to my hotel room in Akure.

“I cannot disobey the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria because the issue I am fighting for is not personal.

“It is simply to improve internal democracy to which the President has promised improvement. My respect for the President is absolute!

“Let me use this opportunity to thank Mr. President for the words of wisdom and encouragement during my meeting with him which lasted over one hour and his various interactions with me on the telephone during which he emphasized his commitment to internal democracy over and over again. Thank you, Mr. President.

“The withdrawal of this legendary suit coincides with the first anniversary of Mr. President’s incredible performance in office, and this is my gift of the ‘cake’ of the first anniversary!”





STATE COMMISSIONER FOR JUSTICE AND ATTORNEY GENERAL KAYODE AJULO REACTS

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim Withdraws Ondo APC Primary Case, Thanks Tinubu; Ajulo Praises Legal Team

Reacting to this development, Dr. Kayode Ajulo SAN, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Ondo State, lauded the legal team defending Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, INEC & APC.

He praised Chief Wole Olanipekun SAN, Mr. Tayo Oyetibo SAN, Mr Charles Uwensuyi-Edosomwan SAN, and other lawyers for their robust and persuasive defense, which demonstrated Governor Aiyedatiwa's legitimacy as the duly elected APC candidate.

"With unwavering conviction, the defence team presented an unassailable defence, bolstered by meticulous forensic analysis of facts and figures, which unequivocally established Governor Aiyedatiwa as the party's unequivocal choice. This masterful presentation left no room for doubt, utterly demolishing the baseless claims of no Direct Primary Election by the APC in Ondo State, and silencing all opposition with the weight of irrefutable evidence."

Ajulo also commended Senator Ibrahim for his dedication to the party and his touted deference to the President's leadership. He urged all APC members in Ondo State to unify and support Governor Aiyedatiwa in delivering good governance and securing victory in the upcoming November governorship election.