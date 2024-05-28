Jimi Agbaje’s Son Dies In Canada

Former Peoples Democratic Party Governorship candidate in Lagos State, Olujimi Kolawole Agbaje, aka Jimi Agbaje (JK) is bereaved

Jimi Agbaje was said to have lost his first son, Bunmi, in Canada where he lived.

Bunmi Agbaje was said to have died from "cardiac arrest.”

Recall that Jimi Agbaje came to reckoning with his hit campaign song ‘Everybody loves Jimi Agbaje,’ in 2007, but lost to Babatunde Fashola of the then Action Congress.

He is also the Managing Director of JayKay Pharmacy and has extensive interests and investments in the maritime sector.

In 2014, JK again gave the Lagos State gubernatorial elections another shot by picking up the PDP governorship form, he lost in the 2015 election to Governor Ambode

In October 2018, Jimi Agbaje defeated Adedeji Doherty to again secure the PDP’s ticket to run for the office of the governor of Lagos state in the March 2, 2019 election which he lost.