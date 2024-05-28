Jimi Agbaje’s Son Dies In Canada

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Former Peoples Democratic Party Governorship candidate in  Lagos State, Olujimi Kolawole Agbaje, aka Jimi Agbaje (JK) is bereaved 

Jimi Agbaje was said to have lost his first son, Bunmi, in Canada where he lived.

Bunmi Agbaje was said to have died from "cardiac arrest.”

Recall that Jimi Agbaje came to reckoning with his hit campaign song ‘Everybody loves Jimi Agbaje,’ in 2007, but lost to Babatunde Fashola of the then Action Congress.

He is also the Managing Director of JayKay Pharmacy and has extensive interests and investments in the maritime sector.

In 2014, JK again gave the  Lagos State gubernatorial elections another shot by picking up the PDP governorship form, he lost in the 2015 election to Governor Ambode

In October 2018, Jimi Agbaje defeated Adedeji Doherty to again secure the PDP’s ticket to run for the office of the governor of  Lagos state in the March 2, 2019 election which he lost.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال