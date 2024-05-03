Bayelsa Governor's Football Tournament: Gov Diri Presents Jerseys To Participating Teams

The draws and presentation of jerseys to teams for Season 6 of Nigeria's biggest grassroots football tournament spectacle, the Bayelsa Governor's Football Tournament tagged Prosperity Cup have been conducted in Yenagoa.

Bayelsa State Governor Senator Douye Diri flagged off the draws and presentation of jerseys to teams at the Samson Siasia Stadium Yenagoa shortly after the weekly Prosperity Walk on Thursday 2nd May 2024, with the official kick-off of the tournament coming up on the 19th of May, 2024

Governor Diri in his remarks emphasised the need for young footballers to combine sports and education, noting that education and sports are two major tools with which the youths can be engaged meaningfully, describing sports as a booming business all over the world.

He commended the Hon Minister of Sports and youth development Senator John Enoh for their support and endorsement of the Bayelsa Governor's Cup, saying their support is a testament of the Minister's passion for grassroots sports development. He added that this endorsement has further demonstrated the acceptance of the tournament nationwide and beyond.

Director General of the tournament Mr Ono K. Akpe appreciated the governor for giving the youths in the state the Prosperity Cup platform to showcase their talents.

Highlight of the programme was the presentation of football kits including balls, jerseys, and hoses to football teams for the Male , Female, and Para-Soccer Editions as well as football kits for the 22 football fields, which are to be used as centres for the tournament across the state.

In attendance were the Majority Leader of the Bayelsa House of Assembly, other Assembly members, Head of Service Barr. (Mrs) Biobelemoye Charles-Onyeam, the newly sworn-in Commissioner for Sports Development, Dr Daniel Igali, other members of the State Exco, Deputy Chief of Staff Hon Irorodamie Komonibo, Director of Sports Sir Braveman Wordi amongst others.

On their part the teams expressed joy at having their jerseys and are set to lock horns with fellow teams in the coming weeks. Season 6 promises to eclipse all other editions with all teams looking to grab the ultimate prize.