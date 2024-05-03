Dele Momodu Inaugural Leadership Lecture Holds In Lagos





Nigeria's foremost journalist Chief Dele Momodu wrote

I'm honored to present the inaugural DELE MOMODU LECTURE on my 64th birthday, May 16, 2024, at the iconic Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Kofo Abayomi, Victoria Island. The lecture to be delivered by PROFESSOR BARTHOLOMEW NNAJI seeks to address the most critical challenge facing our country today, the lack of ENERGY.

I have personally spoken to some of our leaders, including former PRESIDENT OLUSEGUN OBASANJO, former PRESIDENT GOODLUCK JONATHAN, former VICE PRESIDENT ALHAJI ATIKU ABUBAKAR, former Governors RABIU MUSA KWANKWASO, PETER OBI, BABATUNDE RAJI Fashola, and others on the need to urgently address this seemingly intractable problem in a non-partisan atmosphere.

All political parties and technical experts will be represented in this patriotic mission.

The recommendation will be made available globally.

The former PRESIDENT of GHANA, JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA will be the Chairman.

He will share his experience on how he tackled the electricity conundrum under his stewardship...

Due to limited spaces, this will be a strictly by invitation event... But it will be live on Television and streamed live on YouTube and Zoom...

Please, join us...

