GWR: Nigerian Lady Completes 72-Hour Nail Painting Marathon In Plataeu

CKN NEWS
A Nigerian nail painter from Plateau State, Lisha Dachor, 19, has wrapped up her  attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest nail painting marathon by an individual. 

At the event, dubbed a "nail-a-thon," Dachor was reported to have painted over 4,000 artificial nails in 72 hours.



In a post on her Facebook page on Thursday, she wrote, "Breaking barriers and setting records! Honoured to have set a new milestone in the world of nail art with the longest marathon painting of artificial nails by an individual. Grateful for the journey and the incredible support."


