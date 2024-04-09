‘You’ll Face Sanctions,’ Lagos CP Threatens DPOs Over Daylight Phones Theft

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Adegoke Fayoade, has threatened to sanction any Divisional Police Officer, DPO, whose jurisdiction records miscreants snatching phones in broad daylight.

This is coming on the heels of a security alert òver miscreants’ new activities.

They snatch phones from passers-by in broad daylight and then demand money to ‘buy back’ the phones.

Sometimes, these miscreants, as gathered, execute their deeds when victims are making calls. They demand for the phones or, in the alternative, ask for between N5,000 and N20,000, depending on the type of phone.

This act of illegality as gathered, occurs in Oshodi and Agege areas of the state.

In a video that went viral, a woman who alerted Lagosians on this trend. She called on security agents to checkmate the menace before it gets out of hand.

Meeting with DPOs

Reacting, the Lagos State Police Command boss, met with Area Commanders and DPOs at the command headquarters, Ikeja.

Fayoade directed the officers, especially those in the identified areas, to redouble security architecture and more foot patrols within their Areas of Responsibility, AORs, to tackle the emerging menace.

Giving highlights of the meeting, the command spokesman, SP Benjamin Hudenyin, said: “The CP received with concern reports that young men in certain parts of Lagos State seize passers-by’s phones to extort them despite the sustained raids being carried out by officers and men of the Command.

“CP Fayoade warned that any officer in whose AOR such an incident occurs again would be severely sanctioned. He is assuring that the Command remains unrelenting in its resolve and determination to continue to stamp out and make the public space hot for criminal elements.

“The Lagos State Police Command uses this opportunity to commend everyone who brought this menace to the notice of relevant authorities and further encourages all Lagosians to continue to say something when they see something.

“Meanwhile, CP Fayoade has ordered the immediate prosecution of 303 suspects arrested over the weekend during raids across the state, after a careful screening process.

“The raids were carried out by Area Commanders, DPOs and the Rapid Response Squad, RRS.”