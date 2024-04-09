Former Rivers Governorship Candidate Abducted, Aides Killed

The 2023 governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement in Rivers State, Sobomabo Jackrich, has been arrested.

Jackrich, an ex-Niger Delta agitator, was arrested by men dressed in military camouflage. He was arrested from his residence in Usokun in the Degema Local Government Area of the state.

According to sources familiar with the situation, the arrest, allegedly conducted in a commando fashion around 2am on Monday, resulted in the death of two of his aides.

His followers had previously claimed that the ex-Agitator and politician was abducted by men dressed in military attire.

However, the Rivers State Police Command refuted this claim.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, said, “He was not kidnapped but arrested by security personnel, though not by the police.”

She did not, however, specify which security agency apprehended him or if any casualties occurred during the operation.

