Rivers Police Kill Two Suspected Kidnappers

The Rivers State Police Command has stated that two notorious kidnappers/criminals were gunned down during a shootout with operatives in an operation in Ogbologbo community, Ahoada West Local Government Area of the state.

The police said that the two miscreants were foot soldiers to a kidnap kingpin identified as Ikem Thankgod, popularly called General 2man, responsible for several killings within and outside the Ahoada area of the state.

It was stated that General 2man is linked to the murdered cult leader, Gift Okpara, aka 2Baba, who masterminded the gruesome murder of a former Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada Division, SP Baking Angbshim, who was ambushed, killed, and dismembered by the Island cult hand in Odiemude community, Ahoada East LGA in September 2023.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday and made available to newsmen.





Iringe-Koko disclosed that aside from kidnapping, General 2-man has also buried several people alive.

She, however, said when operatives stormed his hideout, General 2man and his gang opened fire on them, and although he managed to escape, two of his loyalists were subdued and killed.

The statement read, “Today, April 8, 2024, a team of police officers was deployed to the Ogbologbo community in the Ahoada West Local Government Area to bring an end to the reign of terror of one Ikem Thankgod, popularly known as General 2man.





“General 2man, a close ally of the now neutralised 2Baba and General Odereke, was a terror in the Ahoada West Local Government Area and neighbouring local government areas.

“Some of his nefarious activities include the shooting to death of Inspector Usang Ude on April 13, 2023. On March 5, 2024, he also murdered four persons, namely, Henry Kirirka, Patience Henry, Abigail Victor, and Chigozie Okpo.

“He also slaughtered one Samuel Philip without provocation.

“Last month, he buried several persons alive, including Christmas Ede and Agode Gamany.

“He has carried out a lot of kidnapping activities within and outside the Ahoada West Local Government Area. His catalogue of criminal activities also includes armed robbery and vandalisation of valuable properties.”

Iringe-Koko added that General 2man coordinated “the deroofing of public buildings and the selling of the roofing sheets. He also constituted himself as an authority that approved social events within the local government area. This has made him attack and disrupt weddings, burials, etc., which he did not approve of.

“During the operation, General 2man and his gang opened fire on the police tactical team. Though he was able to evade arrest, his second-in-command, Thankgod Uchechi, aka ‘Pastor SP,’ and his third-in-command, ‘Western King’ Okpo Emenike were fatally wounded.





“Several gang members escaped with gunshot injuries, and two loaded AK-47 rifles and eight magazines were recovered from the gang.

“Concerted efforts are in top gear to bring General 2man and his fleeing gang members to justice and put an end to his reign of terror.”

Continuing, the statement said the state Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Dish, while commending the tactical team for their efforts, “reiterates his commitment to fighting crimes in the state.”