Why The Nigeria Police Awards Is Necessary At This Time.. CKNNews Opinion





Come Friday 5th April 2024 , the who is who in the Nigerian Society and Political circle will assemble at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja to give honors to whom honor is due in the Nigeria Police Force

The award is being organised by Nigeria Police in conjunction with Lenders Consult International Ltd.

It will be a nite of celebration and glamours for members of the Nigeria Police Force

According to the Force PRO of Nigeria Police Olumuyiwa Adejobi

"The ceremony will serve as a platform to honour the bravery, dedication, and professionalism exhibited by our officers in the line of duty. It represents a continuation of the transformative agenda set forth by the IGP to foster a culture of excellence, integrity, and accountability within the Force.

In his inaugural address to officers, the Inspector-General articulated a visionary approach to reward and recognition, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging the invaluable contributions made by officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, leading to the implementation of a new recognition and reward system, designed to motivate and inspire our personnel to strive for greatness.

The Nigeria Police Awards and Commendations Ceremony will recognize individuals across various categories, including Crime Buster of the Year, Investigator of the Year, Cybercrime Buster of the Year, Community Policing Advocate of the Year, and Police Public Relations Officer of the Year, among others. Awards will also be presented for Gallantry, Integrity, and the Best Police Command in the country. Additionally, a special tribute will be paid to an officer who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty with a Posthumous Award.

The selection process for the awards involved nominations from all levels of the Police Force, followed by a meticulous review by a collation committee comprising senior officers and representatives from Lenders Consult International. This transparent and equitable process ensures that every deserving officer is duly recognized for their exceptional contributions.

While we celebrate the achievements of our officers, it is imperative to reiterate the Nigeria Police Force's unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. The Awards Night serves as a reminder of the importance of accountability and responsibility within law enforcement, and we remain vigilant in sanctioning any misconduct or violation of the code of conduct."

It is a known fact that Nigerians look at the activities of few bad eggs within the force to disregard the excellent performance and professional achievements of majority of the men of Force who sacrifice their lives and time to defend their fatherland against criminal elements

In the course of their duties ,some of them pay the ultimate price with their lives

Many Policemen have shown high level gallantry on several occasions against all odds in order to defend and save the lives of millions of Nigerians atimes under unfavorable conditions

Some have also been exceptional in their conducts, discipline and have brought humane approach to their duties

It is these people that the organizers want to honor in order to motivate others within the force to go beyond the call of duties to represent the ideals for which the Nigeria Police stands for and known for

CKNNews wishes to commend the current leadership of Nigeria Police Force and Lenders International Consult Ltd for their foresight in organizing the event

It is our hope and belief that if sustained ,the award will bring out the best in our gallant officers to give their best for our country

CKNNEWS enjoins all Nigerians to join hands with the organizers in giving our policemen the honors they well deserve

-----Chris Kehinde Nwandu a law graduate , journalist, Online Publisher , member of NIPR ,APCON and Chartered Institute Of Arbitrators ( UK ) is the Editor In Chief of CKNNews