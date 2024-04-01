Armed Robber Arrested In Lagos While Trying To Rob Plain Cloth Policeman

byCKN NEWS -
Rapid Response Squad (RRS) operatives in plain clothes, patrolling on a motorcycle, have arrested a robbery suspect, Akinjobi Wahab, aged 19 while trying to snatch their motorcycle. 

The machete-wielding suspect was arrested at about 4am on Acme Road, Agidingbi, Ikeja in company of four others now at large. 


This is coming on the heels of the emplacement of regular foot and vehicular patrols in the area by the Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, in response to repeated complaints that robbers operate around Agidingbi, Ikeja very early mornings. 


Suspect will be arraigned as soon as investigations are concluded.


