Gunmen Abduct 3 UNICAL Students

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted three undergraduates at the Freedom Hostel, situated at the staff quarters of the University of Calabar, Cross River State.

The abducted students include Dickson Oluwadamilola Ayomide of Genetics and Biotechnology, Ojang Precious Ebijin of Medicine and Surgery, and Ugwu Chukwuemeka, also of Genetics and Biotechnology departments of the university.

A witness said the incident happened last Friday, at about 7pm. He said the abductors quietly whisked away their victims to an unknown destination.

Meanwhile, the university management has not formally reacted to the incident as well as the state Command of the Nigeria Police.

Last week, during its 36th Convocation exercise, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Florence Obi, drew attention of the Education Minister, Professor Tahir Mamman, to the parlous security situation in the institution, particularly along its waterways.

She, particularly, highlighted the case of Professor Ekanem Ephraim, a consultant gynaecologist in the institution, who was abducted last year and yet to secure her freedom.