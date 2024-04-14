We Didn't Kill Abia Hotel Manager..Nigerian Army

RE: NIGERIAN MILITARY ACCUSED OF TORTURING TO DEATH HOTEL MANAGER IN UMUAHIA





It could be recalled that Cadet Officer Emmanuel Chidiebere Onyemereche of Nigerian Defence Academy was alleged to have drowned at Damgrete Hotel Swimming Facility on Tuesday 9 of April 2024. Subsequently, Operation UDO KA in Abia State invited four staff of the hotel for interrogation to ascertain the actual cause of his death. After questioning, they were released to go. As at when they were released nothing happened to anyone of them. They all left for their destination unharmed, hail and healthy. However, information later received from the Hotel was that one of the four workers invited for the questioning complained of his health and was rushed to Federal Medical Center Umuahia where he was confirmed dead on arrival.





While it is heartbreaking and unfortunate to hear about the news of the demise of one of the staff, Operation UDO KA as a professional military organisation that operates within the ambit of the laws, has arrested all personnel involved in the interrogation process and preliminary investigation ongoing to ascertain the actual cause of death of the said hotel staff.





The Operation UDO KA wishes to condole with the immediate and extended family on the demise of their beloved son and also wishes to assure the entire family that if any of its personnel is found culpable in the death of the manager, such personnel will face the full wrath of the law as no stone will be left unturned to unravel the actual circumstances that led to his death.





You are please requested to disseminate this information through your medium.





Signed:

TUKUR GUSAU

Brigadier General

Acting Director Defence Information

13 April 2024