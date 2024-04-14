Nigerians Blast Tinubu Spokeman's Comments Over Iran , Israel Conflict

Nigerians have attacked a post by Presidential Spokesman Bayo Onanuga on the ensuring conflict between Iran and Israel

Bayo Onanuga had taken to his X handle to post this comments he termed his " personal opinion " on the matter

"United States of America and the UK owe the world the responsibility for peace in the Middle East by ensuring that Israeli response to Iranian drones and missiles is not disproportionate. Israel first drew blood by attacking the Iranian embassy in Damascus, killing some Iranian military officials. Iran promised some retaliation against Israel which it did Saturday by raining drones and missiles in Israeli direction. Many of them were intercepted. Times of Israel has reported one injury. Iran said it has concluded its retaliation to Israel's first attack. But Israel is planning a massive response. With Jordan, Syria and other countries, closing their airspace, Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani threatened a firm response to any country that “opens its airspace or territory for attacks on Iran by Israel". This conflict can degenerate. UK, USA should mediate. There is need for caution all round. With Gaza yet unresolved, the world does not want another war in the Middle East.

*NB: The view expressed here is personal, not government's. "





But the statement did not resonate with Nigerians who attacked him

According to one of the responders , he ought to await the official statement of his Principal President Bola Tinubu on the matter rather than rushing to make such post which may be misinterpreted as the official position of Government

Some were of the opinion too that there were more pressing issues bedevilling the country that needs his attention

Some of the tweets



