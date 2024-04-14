Nigerians Blast Tinubu Spokeman's Comments Over Iran , Israel Conflict

byCKN NEWS -
0


 Nigerians have attacked a post by Presidential Spokesman Bayo Onanuga on the ensuring conflict between Iran and Israel

Bayo Onanuga had taken to his X handle to post this comments he termed his " personal opinion " on the matter 

"United States of America and the UK owe the world the responsibility for peace in the Middle East by ensuring that Israeli response to Iranian drones and missiles is not disproportionate. Israel first drew blood by attacking the Iranian embassy in Damascus, killing some  Iranian military officials.  Iran promised some retaliation against Israel which it did Saturday by raining drones and missiles in Israeli direction. Many of them were intercepted. Times of Israel has reported one injury.  Iran said it has concluded its retaliation to Israel's first attack. But Israel is planning a massive response. With Jordan, Syria and other countries, closing their airspace, Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani  threatened a firm response to any country that “opens its airspace or territory for attacks on Iran by Israel". This conflict can degenerate.  UK, USA should mediate. There is need for caution all round. With Gaza yet unresolved, the world does not want another war in the Middle East.

*NB: The view expressed here is personal, not government's. " 


But the statement did not resonate with Nigerians who attacked him 

According to one of the responders , he ought to await the official statement of his Principal President Bola Tinubu on the matter rather than rushing to make such post which may be misinterpreted as the official position of Government 

Some were of the opinion too that there were more pressing issues bedevilling the country that needs his attention 

Some of the tweets 






Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال