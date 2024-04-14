Pastor Umo Eno : A Governor With Love And Empathy...CKNNews Editorial

PASTOR UMO ENO IS A GOVERNOR WITH LOVE AND EMPATHY 

By this time last week Ms Edith Frederick was practically unknown to anyone 

But fate came calling during the week when the Akwa Ibom born make up artiste drowned in the boat mishap that also took the life of popular actor Junior Pope 

She was buried by the seaside by the River Niger as some claimed that she was from a poor home and no one came for her corpse ( coupled with the useless myth that anyone that drowns must be buried by the sea side )

Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno  got wind of the story and ordered that her body MUST be brought home for proper and befitting burial 

He didn't stop at that , today he personally visited her poor parents to commiserate with them over their loss.

He did not stopped at that , he ordered that their dilapidated house should be renovated ( reconstructed )

He also immediately offered employment to her sister in the State Public Service 

When you talk of empathy, give it to Pastor Umo  Eno of Akwa Ibom State 


God bless you sir


