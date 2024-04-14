Mr Ibu's Family Releases Burial Programme

The family of the late veteran actor, John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, has said that he will be buried on June 28, 2024, in his hometown of Amuri, Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

A statement signed by the late actor’s brother, Sunday Okafor, read, “The Okafor family in Eziokwe Amuri, Nkanu West LGA in Enugu State wishes to honour the loving memory of our hero and a legend, who even in death has left a legacy of love, laughter and liveliness.

“We will appreciate your esteemed presence as we lay our son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and in-law to rest on June 28, 2024.

“Kindly join us as we share the best and last moments with our icon.”

The late actor passed away on March 2, 2024, after battling with ill health for some time.

In October 2023, Mr Ibu had revealed his struggle with diabetes. A month later, his leg was amputated after enduring seven surgeries.

His family members later took to social media to solicit for funds to clear his medical bills. This was responded to by several Nigerians and organisations, who contributed different sums of money for his treatment.

However, controversy later erupted when members of the comic actor’s family accused one another of embezzling the funds donated by his fans.