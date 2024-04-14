New National ID Card To Be Issued Via Banks, Says FG

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) says the planned national ID card will be issued to applicants by their banks.

NIMC said it is working with the Nigerian Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) to deliver the cards to applicants.

“The card will be issued through the applicants’ respective banks in line with existing protocols with the issuance of the Debit/Credit cards,” the agency said in a Friday update on its official X handle.

It said applicants need to request their cards with their NIN “through the self-service online portal, NIMC offices, or their respective banks”.

“The card will be powered by the AFRIGO card scheme, an indigenous scheme powered by NIBSS,” NIMC said.

“The card can be picked up by holders at the designated center or delivered to the applicants at the requested location at an extra cost to be borne by the applicants,” the update read.