I Will Not Die ...Actress Destiny Etiko Replies Prophet

 Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko says she will not die anytime soon 

This is in response to the comment of a prophet who prophesied that the actress is the next to die after actor Junior Pope 

The Ghanaian Pastor who once predicted the death of Junior Pope in 2023 asked the Nollywood actress to take certain precautions in order to avoid death 

In a now viral video trending online Destiny said she rejects the prediction 

Speaking in both English and Igbo languages she said she is a child of destiny and that nothing untoward would happen to her 

She also said she has been traumatised since the boat incident that claimed the lives of some of her colleagues 

