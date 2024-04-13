Veteran Journalist, Rotimi Sankore, Is Dead

Veteran journalist and development data expert, Rotimi Sankore, is dead.

This was made known by the Chief Executive Officer of RadioNow 95.3FM, Kadaria Ahmed, in a post on her Facebook page on Saturday.

In her post, Ahmed described Sankore as one of Nigeria’s finest journalists and an exemplary individual who passionately addressed the nation’s challenges

She wrote, “It is with deep sorrow that I announce we have lost one of Nigeria’s finest journalists and excellent all-round human beings, Rotimi Sankore. Rotimi loved Nigeria with a passion that allowed him to be honest about her problems and what needed to be done to solve them.





“He was an expert data journalist, the best at what he does. He could analyse data like no one else I knew using it to understand events but also project trajectories, especially avoidable ones.

“Over the years, Rotimi spent time and energy trying to make sure those in government, policymakers and ordinary Nigerians understand what the numbers show, how they came about, what they mean and how they can help us understand what needs to be done.

“His work was insightful and significant, and it is his legacy. His death is a big loss. We will miss him. My heartfelt condolences to his daughter and his family.”

Sankore’s contributions extended beyond journalism. He was also known as a development and policy expert, journalism trainer, and human rights advocate.

As the ED/Editor-in-Chief of the Africa Centre for Development Journalism, he provided communication support to organisations striving for social, political, and economic change in Africa.

Additionally, Sankore served as the Editorial Board Chair of the Nigeria Info Radio Group, a part of the AIM Media Group, overseeing stations across Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt, and Onitsha.