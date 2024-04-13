Police Inspector Commits Suicide In Maiduguri

byCKN NEWS -
0


 


A police inspector (name withheld) has reportedly committed suicide in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

The late officer was attached to Gwange Divisional of Borno Police Command.

According to community sources, he was looking healthy when he was last seen three days ago.

It is unclear why the policeman took the action. His neighbors at Layin Bayan, Wulari Jerusalem area of Maiduguri raised the alarm on Saturday morning when they noticed his door was locked from behind and a strange oduor was emanating from there.

The matter was immediately reported to metro Division of Borno Police Command and some officers were deployed to the scene.

“It was early this morning that people in the compound observed strange odor emanating from his apartment; his door was shut from behind.

“The men of police from Metro and Gwange Divisions respectively came to break the door and his lifeless body was found on the floor of his bedroom. They are currently in the compound.” the source said.

As of the time of filing this report police authorities have not issued any statement on the incident.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال