Boat Mishap: Gov Eno Orders Body Of Nollywood Artiste Ms Frederick Brought Home For Proper Burial

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

REMAINS OF LATE AKWA IBOM BORN NOLLYWOOD ARTISTE TO BE BROUGHT HOME

His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno, Governor, Akwa Ibom State, is aware of the tragic boat mishap, which occurred a few days ago, on River Niger, involving some Nollywood actors and other supporting crew members while on a trip to a movie location.

One of the victims of that accident, Ms. Abigael Edith Frederick was a quintessential example of our young people who have harkened to our clarion call for them to Arise and shine. 

She was a 24 years old  graduate of Theatre Arts, who had found her passion as a make- up artiste.

We are deeply saddened by her painful passing and on behalf of the Government and people of AKwa Ibom State, we sympathize with her family, the Nollywood community and her friends and colleagues over this sad loss.



We have also followed and read the reportage, especially on the social media platforms surrounding her burial and wish to state categorically that government was not informed of the circumstances that led to her burial.

His Excellency, Governor Umo Eno,  has consequently directed that her remains be brought back to her family for a proper and decent burial in Akwa Ibom State.

As the famous theme song of the Liverpool Football Club  goes, the bereaved family will not “walk alone”. 

May her soul rest in peace.

Ekerete Udoh

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor

April 13, 2024

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال