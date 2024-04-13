Meet Nigeria's First Woman To Graduate From Prestigious UK’s Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

Officer Cadet Owowoh Princess Oluchukwu, on Friday, became the first-ever Nigerian female officer to graduate from the UK’s Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS).

The 24-year-old Oluchukwu was one of the 135 Officer Cadets to graduate during RMAS’ Sovereign’s Parade today Friday in London, United Kingdom.





In 2018, Princess joined the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), in Kaduna State, Nigeria. During her second year at the NDA, she was appointed a Cadet Lance Corporal; a Cadet Sergeant in her fourth year and in her fifth year she was appointed to the role of Company Senior Under Officer Charlie (CSUO C).