Movie Producer Adamma Luke Speaks : Junior Pope Rejected Life Jacket

Nollywood actress, Adanma Luke, who was the producer of the movie titled “The Other Side of Life,” in which Junior Pope was starring before his death, has broken her silence on the incident.

Junior Pope and four other crew members died when their boat capsized while returning from a movie location on the River Niger.

In videos shared on her Instagram page on Saturday, Luke stated that she was supposed to be on the boat with them, but her Director of Production told her to bring the memory card used for the filming.

She further stated that the movie was her first time working with the late Junior Pope, and she blamed herself for shooting the movie in Asaba, Delta State.

She also narrated that late Nollywood actor Junior Pope refused the life jacket he was given , claiming that it was dirty

The Actors Guild of Nigeria have banned its members from participating in any movie shot by Adamma Luke for now