A Nigerian chess master, Tunde Onakoya, has announced his plan to break the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon, "for the dreams of millions of children across Africa without access to education.”

Onakoya disclosed this in a post on his X handle on Friday, revealing that he will attempt to play chess for 58 hours without losing a game.

The event is scheduled to take place from 10am on April 17 to 8pm on April 19 in Times Square, New York City.