Actress Destiny Etiko May Be Next...Prophet Who Predicted Junior Pope's Death Warns





A Ghanaian Pastor who predicted the death of Nollywood actor Junior Pope last year has once again predicted that Nollywood Diva Destiny Etiko may die if she does not take certain precautions

He made the assertion in a trending video obtained by CKNNews while he was speaking on a radio programme in Accra

The Pastor had predicted last year that death is lurking around Junior Pope and asked him to thread cautiously

Pope recently died in a boat mishap in Anambra while shooting a movie

In the recent prophesy , the prophet warned Destiny to be careful of food poisoning and other forms of poisoning

The Prophet also warned Nigerian superstar Davido too

