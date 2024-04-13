Actress Destiny Etiko May Be Next...Prophet Who Predicted Junior Pope's Death Warns

byCKN NEWS -
0

 


A Ghanaian Pastor who predicted the death of Nollywood actor Junior Pope last year has once again predicted that Nollywood Diva Destiny Etiko may die if she does not take certain precautions 

He made the assertion in a trending video obtained by CKNNews while he was speaking on a radio programme in Accra 

The Pastor had predicted last year that death is lurking around Junior Pope and asked him to thread cautiously 

Pope recently died in a boat mishap in Anambra while shooting a movie

In the recent prophesy , the prophet warned Destiny to be careful of food poisoning and other forms of poisoning 

The Prophet also warned Nigerian superstar Davido too

Watch video 

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/HNygBsZm8tEs36GM/?mibextid=oFDknk

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال