UNICAL Announces Release Of Three Abducted Students

The University of Calabar has announced that three students of the institution who were kidnapped about three weeks ago have been released.

A statement released by the Public Relations Officer of the school, Effiong Eyo, said the students were released unharmed and have been reunited with their parents.

Eyo said the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Florence Obi, who received the students in her office, thanked security agencies in the state for their collaboration and sustained efforts that led to the release of the students.

The Vice-Chancellor, the statement added, also thanked the parents of the students for their efforts and collaboration with the school management during the period of their children’s captivity.

She advised students on campus to be cautious about their movements and to always report any signs of suspected movements around them to the school security personnel for prompt action.

The students were kidnapped by some criminals from their hostels about three weeks ago.

The three students were identified by a source from the school as Ojang Precious Ebejin, a 200-level student of the Department of Medicine and Surgery; Ugwu Chukwuemeka, a 300-level student of the Department of Genetics and Biotechnology; and Damilola Dickson, a final-year student of the same department.